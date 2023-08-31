Google announces 'Made By Google' Event on October 4: Pixel 8 Series and Pixel Watch 2 expected2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Google has confirmed its upcoming Made By Google event on October 4th, where it is expected to unveil the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2.
Google has reportedly confirmed its upcoming Made By Google event scheduled for October 4th. At this event, it is highly anticipated that Google will unveil the Pixel 8 series along with the highly awaited Pixel Watch 2. The Made By Google event is an annual showcase where the company introduces its latest products, with a particular focus on the flagship Pixel smartphones. Earlier this year, Google launched the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and the Pixel Tablet during its Google I/O event held in May.
The upcoming Pixel smartphones are expected to incorporate the Tensor G3 chipset, which is poised to introduce new AI capabilities to these devices. This time, there are rumors of the smartphone cameras featuring staggered HDR technology, enabling the capture of both short and long exposure shots simultaneously.
In the case of the Pixel 8 Pro, an upgrade to its ultrawide lens is speculated, potentially increasing it from 12MP, as seen in its predecessor, to an impressive 64MP. Additionally, leaks suggest the possibility of Google launching the Pixel Watch 2 at the event. This second-generation Pixel Watch is rumored to boast enhanced battery life, an aluminum frame, and a novel real-time stress tracking feature.