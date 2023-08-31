Google has reportedly confirmed its upcoming Made By Google event scheduled for October 4th. At this event, it is highly anticipated that Google will unveil the Pixel 8 series along with the highly awaited Pixel Watch 2. The Made By Google event is an annual showcase where the company introduces its latest products, with a particular focus on the flagship Pixel smartphones. Earlier this year, Google launched the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and the Pixel Tablet during its Google I/O event held in May.

On August 30, Google directly sent out event invitations to the media, confirming the upcoming event.

According to a report from 9to5Google, the invite stated, "You're invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we'll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices." The event is scheduled to commence at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT (7:30 PM IST) and will take place in New York City. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be accessible globally through online platforms such as the Google Store and the Made by Google YouTube channel, where a live stream of the event will be available.

The focal point of the event is anticipated to be the Google Pixel 8 series, encompassing the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. In the previous year, the Pixel 7 series brought substantial hardware enhancements and a robust AI-driven image processing mechanism, propelling the Pixel 7 Pro to secure its position as our preferred camera smartphone of 2022.

“Pixel event invites also just went out. We are descending into the most fun time of the year, tweeted Marques Brownlee, a popular American YouTuber.

Regarding the Pixel 8 series, leaked information has provided insights into the potential appearance of the smartphone. Although the design is not anticipated to undergo significant alterations following the introduction of a visor-like camera module in the Pixel 7 series, there might be a shift from a curved display to a flat one in the Pixel 8 Pro. Furthermore, expectations suggest that the device's edges will adopt a more rounded profile.