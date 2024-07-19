Google confirms Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold design ahead of launch, hints at major Gemini AI integration
Google's upcoming 'Made by Google' event will introduce the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold designs. Price leaks suggest varying costs for different storage options, starting from €899 up to €2,029.
Google is all set to hold its annual ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13, where it will showcase the latest iterations of its Pixel 9 series along with other hardware-related announcements. Ahead of the key event, Google has now officially confirmed the design of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.