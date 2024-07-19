Google's upcoming 'Made by Google' event will introduce the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold designs. Price leaks suggest varying costs for different storage options, starting from €899 up to €2,029.

Google is all set to hold its annual 'Made by Google' event on August 13, where it will showcase the latest iterations of its Pixel 9 series along with other hardware-related announcements. Ahead of the key event, Google has now officially confirmed the design of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

In the images shared by Google, the 2 phones have a remarkably similar back layout featuring a horizontal pill shaped camera layout that seems to be housing a triple camera setup and flash. It's hard to ascertain at this point though where Google is hiding the front shooter of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. But since it's a Google device, we are likely to have a lot of rumors and specs reveals as we move closer to the launch window.

Google Pixel 9 series price leak: Notably, a recent report by French publication Dealabs had recently revealed the full prices of the Pixel 9 series. The report stated that Pixel 9 series will be available in 4 colour variants: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Cosmo, and Mojito.

As per the leak, the vanila variant will be priced at €899 for the 128GB storage variant and €999 for the 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro may be priced at €1,099 for the128GB variant, €1,199 for the 256GB variant, and €1,329 for the 512GB variant.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will likely be priced at € 1,199 for the 128GB storage variant, € 1,299 for the 256GB version, € 1,429 for the 512GB variant and € 1,689 for the top-end 1TB variant.

The report suggests that Pixel 9 Pro XL's top end variant will only be available in Obidian colur opton while the 128GB and 512GB models will come in Porcelain and Hazel finishes and 256GB variant will be the only one to be offered in Pink hue.

Finally, Pixel 9 Pro Fold,the successor to last year's Pixel Fold, will likely be priced at € 1,899 and € 2,029 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively. It will reportedly only be available in Obsidian and Porcelain finishes.

