Google confirms Pixel pricing 'adjustments' ahead of Pixel 11 launch, cites ‘severe RAM memory crisis’

Google is all set to unveil its next generation of Pixel devices at the company's Made by Google event on 12 August. Ahead of the event, there has been widespread speculation that Google could hike the prices of its flagship devices owing to the ongoing surge in memory chip costs.

As it turns out, we now have all but a confirmation from Google that the Pixel 11 series is set for a price increase.

In an interview with 9to5Google, Google's Vice President of Devices and Services, Shakil Barkat, spoke about the impact of a "severe, supplier-driven RAM memory crisis."

Barkat noted that, like other consumer technology companies, Google is also experiencing an unprecedented rise in costs, adding that "there's never been an increase in memory prices like the world's going through right now."

He cited Morgan Stanley data showing a sixfold increase in memory prices, with the cost of 1GB of RAM rising from $2.80 in 2025 to $12 in 2026.

Pixel 11 price hike on the cards Google's hardware chief said the company has "shielded our consumers from supply fluctuations for as long as possible," but added that "economics have fundamentally shifted and we're not immune to that."

He confirmed that the Pixel 11 series will see price "adjustments" that "will be rolled out dynamically to match supply realities." As expected, Barkat did not reveal the exact pricing for individual models, which Google is likely to announce at the launch event.

Google also said it remains committed to "delivering premium experiences at an accessible value." Barkat added that prospective buyers can still expect promotions, trade-in offers and bundled deals such as Google One, which he described as "a central part of how we make the Pixel lineup accessible."

Google Pixel 11 expected price An earlier report by Dealabs had also suggested that Google is planning a price hike for the Pixel 11 lineup. According to the report, the standard Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro could each see a €100 increase, with starting prices of €999 and €1,199, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro XL could start at €1,399, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is tipped to start at €1,999.

You can check out all the leaked prices below.