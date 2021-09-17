Samsung might have cracked the formula for foldable screens with the competitively priced Galaxy Flip 3 and to some extent with the Galaxy Fold 3. However, more players are now willing to enter this segment. Reportedly, the latest OEM expected to take up foldable screen smartphones is Google with its Pixel line-up.

A new report from GSMarena, citing Senior Director at Display Supply Chain Consultants - David Naranjo has suggested that the new Google foldable device could launch as early as Q4 2021.

The Pixel 6 launch event will be conducted on 19 October and considering that it falls in the above-mentioned launch timeline of the Pixel Fold device, we can expect the device to be launched alongside the new Pixel 6 devices.

The Display Supply Chain Consulants executive shared a list of smartphones using LTPO OLED panel that will be launched in the coming months. It also included the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

While the development of the Pixel Fold device has been a discreet affair, earlier this year a list of unreleased Pixel phones was leaked. This list contained GPQ72 model number and "Passport" code name which is allegedly the Pixel foldable phone.

Going by past patents filed by the tech giant, we can expect Google to launch the device with a 7.6-inch display, which can fold inward.

