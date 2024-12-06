Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 06 2024 14:02:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.35 0.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.55 0.59%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 800.05 0.95%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 297.20 -0.70%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 471.55 0.86%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Google extends life of older Pixels with 2 more years of OS updates: Check if your phone is on the list
BackBack

Google extends life of older Pixels with 2 more years of OS updates: Check if your phone is on the list

Aman Gupta

Google has increased software support for Pixel devices to 5 years of OS updates and security patches, extending the original commitment. However, the Pixel tablet remains under the initial 3-year update policy, with updates for other devices expected until Android 18.

Google has extended the OS support for older Pixel phonesPremium
Google has extended the OS support for older Pixel phones

While Android manufacturers are notorious for skimming on their promised OS updates, Google has gone in a completely different direction by providing longer software support for its Pixel devices than initially promised. 

Google had promised 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches with the Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold. However, the company has now announced that it will provide additional two years of OS updates to these devices, meaning Pixel 6, Pixel7 and Pixel Fold will be eligible for 5 years of OS updates and security patches from the date when they went on sale. 

With the updates software support policy, Pixel 6 will get updates till Android 17 while the Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold will get updates till Android 18 which should launch sometime in 2027.

However, Google has not made any separate announcement for the Pixel tablet, meaning it will still to the 3 years of OS updates policy announced at the time of launch. 

List of Pixel devices to get additional updates: 

Pixel Fold

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7

Pixel 6a

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aman Gupta
Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 06 Dec 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue