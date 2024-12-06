Google extends life of older Pixels with 2 more years of OS updates: Check if your phone is on the list
Google has increased software support for Pixel devices to 5 years of OS updates and security patches, extending the original commitment. However, the Pixel tablet remains under the initial 3-year update policy, with updates for other devices expected until Android 18.
While Android manufacturers are notorious for skimming on their promised OS updates, Google has gone in a completely different direction by providing longer software support for its Pixel devices than initially promised.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message