Google extends life of older Pixels with 2 more years of OS updates: Check if your phone is on the list

Aman Gupta

Google has increased software support for Pixel devices to 5 years of OS updates and security patches, extending the original commitment. However, the Pixel tablet remains under the initial 3-year update policy, with updates for other devices expected until Android 18.

Google has extended the OS support for older Pixel phones

While Android manufacturers are notorious for skimming on their promised OS updates, Google has gone in a completely different direction by providing longer software support for its Pixel devices than initially promised.

Google had promised 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches with the Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold. However, the company has now announced that it will provide additional two years of OS updates to these devices, meaning Pixel 6, Pixel7 and Pixel Fold will be eligible for 5 years of OS updates and security patches from the date when they went on sale.

With the updates software support policy, Pixel 6 will get updates till Android 17 while the Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold will get updates till Android 18 which should launch sometime in 2027.

However, Google has not made any separate announcement for the Pixel tablet, meaning it will still to the 3 years of OS updates policy announced at the time of launch.

List of Pixel devices to get additional updates:

Pixel Fold

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7

Pixel 6a

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aman Gupta

Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
