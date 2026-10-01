Google Fitbit Air launches in India: Screen-free tracker brings heart-rate, sleep, fitness monitoring

Google will launch the Fitbit Air in India, bringing its new screen-free fitness tracker to the market at ₹13,999. The device will go on sale from 2 October through the Google Store and at retail partners, including Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales. The Fitbit Air was unveiled worldwide in May.

The compact tracker monitors several health and fitness metrics, including 24/7 heart rate, heart rhythm and atrial fibrillation (Afib) alerts, blood oxygen levels, resting heart rate, heart rate variability and sleep. Google is making Fitbit Air a more discreet wellness device, integrated into its Google Health app and Google Health Coach. However, its Indian price is significantly higher than its $99 US price.

Fitbit Air focuses on screen-free health tracking Fitbit Air is a device with no display, notifications or apps. Rather, the user can access their health data via the Google Health app on a mobile phone. The tracker is designed to be worn day or night with a battery life of up to seven days, Google said.

Common activities can be automatically detected and recorded by the tracker. Users can also start workouts in the app or record them manually. Google claims it can use workout data and other inputs to provide personalied recommendations through its Health Coach.

Price puts Fitbit Air in premium category Google has listed the price of the Fitbit Air at ₹13,999 in India and $99 in the US. This Indian price is higher than that of some screen-based fitness bands and trackers available in the country.

Google is also bundling a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, which provides access to Google Health Coach. Fitbit Air is designed for those who feel smartwatches are too large, cumbersome or intrusive, the company explained.

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