Google Fitbit Air launches in India: Screen-free tracker brings heart-rate, sleep, fitness monitoring

Google will launch the Fitbit Air in India, bringing its new screen-free fitness tracker to the market at ₹13,999. The device will go on sale from 2 October through the Google Store and at retail partners, including Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales. The Fitbit Air was unveiled worldwide in May.

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The compact tracker monitors several health and fitness metrics, including 24/7 heart rate, heart rhythm and atrial fibrillation (Afib) alerts, blood oxygen levels, resting heart rate, heart rate variability and sleep. Google is making Fitbit Air a more discreet wellness device, integrated into its Google Health app and Google Health Coach. However, its Indian price is significantly higher than its $99 US price.

Fitbit Air focuses on screen-free health tracking Fitbit Air is a device with no display, notifications or apps. Rather, the user can access their health data via the Google Health app on a mobile phone. The tracker is designed to be worn day or night with a battery life of up to seven days, Google said.

Common activities can be automatically detected and recorded by the tracker. Users can also start workouts in the app or record them manually. Google claims it can use workout data and other inputs to provide personalied recommendations through its Health Coach.

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Price puts Fitbit Air in premium category Google has listed the price of the Fitbit Air at ₹13,999 in India and $99 in the US. This Indian price is higher than that of some screen-based fitness bands and trackers available in the country.

Google is also bundling a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, which provides access to Google Health Coach. Fitbit Air is designed for those who feel smartwatches are too large, cumbersome or intrusive, the company explained.

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Screen-less wearables gain ground Fitbit Air joins a growing wearable segment that features Whoop, Oura, Garmin and newer entrants. The category is also being targeted by some Indian brands, such as Noise and Urban, with more affordable devices.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.