Subscribe

Google Fitbit Air launches in India: Screen-free tracker brings heart-rate, sleep, fitness monitoring

Google has launched the Fitbit Air in India at 13,999, with sales starting 2 October through the Google Store and retail partners. The screen-free tracker offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, AFib alerts, SpO2, sleep tracking and up to seven days of battery life.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published1 Oct 2026, 09:42 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Google has launched the Fitbit Air in India.
Google has launched the Fitbit Air in India.
AI Quick Read

Google will launch the Fitbit Air in India, bringing its new screen-free fitness tracker to the market at 13,999. The device will go on sale from 2 October through the Google Store and at retail partners, including Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales. The Fitbit Air was unveiled worldwide in May.

Advertisement

The compact tracker monitors several health and fitness metrics, including 24/7 heart rate, heart rhythm and atrial fibrillation (Afib) alerts, blood oxygen levels, resting heart rate, heart rate variability and sleep. Google is making Fitbit Air a more discreet wellness device, integrated into its Google Health app and Google Health Coach. However, its Indian price is significantly higher than its $99 US price.

You may be interested in

47% OFF

Google Fitbit Air - Screenless Activity Tracker with Fitness, Heart Rate, and Sleep Tracking - Personalized AI-Powered Coaching - Up to 7 Days’ Battery Life - Works with iOS and Android - Obsidian

  • Google Fitbit Air - Screenless Activity Tracker with Fitness
  • Heart Rate
  • and Sleep Tracking - Personalized AI-Powered Coaching - Up to 7 Days’ Battery Life - Works with iOS and Android - Obsidian

₹15450

₹28999

Get This

18% OFF

Google Fitbit Air - Screenless Fitness and Health Tracking - Works with Android and iOS - Obsidian

  • Google Fitbit Air - Screenless Fitness and Health Tracking - Works with Android and iOS - Obsidian

₹15600

₹18999

Get This

52% OFF

Google Fitbit Air - Screenless Fitness and Health Tracking - Works with Android and iOS - Stephen Curry Special Edition

  • Google Fitbit Air - Screenless Fitness and Health Tracking - Works with Android and iOS - Stephen Curry Special Edition

₹23900

₹49999

Get This

20% OFF

Google Fitbit Air - Screenless Activity Tracker with Fitness, Heart Rate, and Sleep Tracking - Personalized AI-Powered Coaching - Up to 7 Days’ Battery Life - Works with iOS and Android - Lavender

  • Google Fitbit Air - Screenless Activity Tracker with Fitness
  • Heart Rate
  • and Sleep Tracking - Personalized AI-Powered Coaching - Up to 7 Days’ Battery Life - Works with iOS and Android - Lavender

₹15990

₹19999

Get This

47% OFF

Google Fitbit Air - Screen-Free Fitness Tracker with Sports Activity Tracker, Heart Rate & Sleep Tracker, AI-Powered Personalized Coaching - Raspberry Red

  • Google Fitbit Air - Screen-Free Fitness Tracker with Sports Activity Tracker
  • Heart Rate & Sleep Tracker
  • AI-Powered Personalized Coaching - Raspberry Red

₹15999

₹29999

Get This

18% OFF

Google Fitbit Air - Screenless Fitness and Health Tracking - Works with Android and iOS - Berry

  • Google Fitbit Air - Screenless Fitness and Health Tracking - Works with Android and iOS - Berry

₹15600

₹18999

Get This

10% OFF

Google Fitbit Air Screenless Activity Tracker with Fitness Tracker, Heart Rate and Sleep Monitor - Personalized AI-Based Coaching - Up to 7 Days Battery Life - Lavender Purple

  • Google Fitbit Air Screenless Activity Tracker with Fitness Tracker
  • Heart Rate and Sleep Monitor - Personalized AI-Based Coaching - Up to 7 Days Battery Life - Lavender Purple

₹17999

₹19999

Get This

75% OFF

Cocoonkart Stretch Nylon Sport Strap Compatible For Google Fitbit Air (Orange)

  • Cocoonkart Stretch Nylon Sport Strap Compatible For Google Fitbit Air (Orange)

₹749

₹2999

Get This

50% OFF

Fit Bit Air Adjustable Silicone Wristband for Men & Women, Soft Flexible Strap with Metal Hook, Ribbed Inner Grip, Lightweight Comfortable Wrist Band for Everyday Wear and Casual Use (Orange)

  • Fit Bit Air Adjustable Silicone Wristband for Men & Women
  • Soft Flexible Strap with Metal Hook
  • Ribbed Inner Grip

₹499

₹999

Get This

40% OFF

1-Piece Stretch Nylon Sport Strap Compatible with Fitbit Air

  • 1-Piece Stretch Nylon Sport Strap Compatible with Fitbit Air

₹499

₹838

Get This

Fitbit Air focuses on screen-free health tracking

Fitbit Air is a device with no display, notifications or apps. Rather, the user can access their health data via the Google Health app on a mobile phone. The tracker is designed to be worn day or night with a battery life of up to seven days, Google said.

Common activities can be automatically detected and recorded by the tracker. Users can also start workouts in the app or record them manually. Google claims it can use workout data and other inputs to provide personalied recommendations through its Health Coach.

Advertisement
Also Read | CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Can its heart rate tracking keep up with daily fitness?

Price puts Fitbit Air in premium category

Google has listed the price of the Fitbit Air at 13,999 in India and $99 in the US. This Indian price is higher than that of some screen-based fitness bands and trackers available in the country.

Google is also bundling a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, which provides access to Google Health Coach. Fitbit Air is designed for those who feel smartwatches are too large, cumbersome or intrusive, the company explained.

Also Read | Google challenges EU order to share Search data: What users need to know

Screen-less wearables gain ground

Fitbit Air joins a growing wearable segment that features Whoop, Oura, Garmin and newer entrants. The category is also being targeted by some Indian brands, such as Noise and Urban, with more affordable devices.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Google AppsNews
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyGadgetsGoogle Fitbit Air launches in India: Screen-free tracker brings heart-rate, sleep, fitness monitoring
Advertisement
Read Next Story