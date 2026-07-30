Google gives first look at Pixel 11 Pro ahead of launch, ‘Pixel Glow’ revealed

Google has finally given us a first glimpse at the design of its upcoming Pixel 11 Pro. The new teaser showcases a horizontal bar-shaped camera layout that we have grown accustomed to seeing on Pixel devices over the years, but the big change this time is the presence of an RGB light, which also finds a place on the right edge of the new Pixel.

In the new teaser, Google also highlighted how the Pixel 11 Pro is a logical choice for people who already rely on various Google services such as Gmail, Google Maps, Search and Docs.

Pixel 11 series expected colours: According to a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Pixel 11 will be available in four colour options: Blue (likely Light Sterling), Green (likely Moss), Midnight (likely Midnight Haze) and Pink (likely Fuchsia).

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are expected to arrive in the following finishes: Green (likely Pine), Light Green (likely Light Fog), Midnight (likely Midnight Haze) and Red with a coral-copper finish (likely Dune).

The report adds that while the standard Pixel 11 is expected to feature brighter colours, the Pro models are likely to retain Google's more understated design language with colour-matched frames.

Pixel 11 series expected specifications: Earlier leaks have suggested that the Pixel 11 series is likely to be powered by Google's latest Tensor G6 chipset, which is expected to be the company's first 2nm processor built by TSMC.

Meanwhile, Google could finally be dropping the 128GB storage variant for the Pixel 11, making 256GB the base storage option across the lineup. The phones could also feature a new PowerVR GPU, the Titan M3 security chip and a MediaTek M90 modem.

The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to feature a new 50MP primary camera, while the Pro models are expected to receive upgraded main and telephoto sensors.

Pixel 11 series confirmed to get price hike: In an interview with 9to5Google, Google's Vice President of Devices and Services, Shakil Barkat, spoke about the impact of the "severe, supplier-driven RAM memory crisis" on the prices of new Pixel devices.

Barkat said that Google has "shielded our consumers from supply fluctuations for as long as possible," but added that "economics have fundamentally shifted and we're not immune to that."

He confirmed that the Pixel 11 series will see price "adjustments" that "will be rolled out dynamically to match supply realities." As expected, Barkat did not reveal the exact pricing for individual models, which Google is likely to announce at the launch event.