Google's Pixel 8a is right around the corner with the rumored launch date during the I/O 2024 event on May 14. However, even prior to the launch of Google's latest mid-range smartphone, the company has seemingly decided to pull the plug on an earlier iteration of its A series smartphone, the Pixel 6a.

According to a report by Droid Life, Google has pulled the Pixel 6a listing from its official store while the official page for the smartphone now redirects to the Pixel 7a. The decision by Google to take discontinue selling Pixel 6a would mean that the Pixel 7a will be the only available ‘a’ series device from Android maker at least until the launch of 8a on May 14.

Pixel 8a expected specifications:

A recent report by the Android Authority had given a look at the specifications of the upcoming Pixel 8a. The Pixel 8a is likely to feature a 6.1 inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

The smartphone could be powered by Google's latest Tensor G3 processor, similar to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, the G3 on Pixel 8a is likely to be slightly different from the chipset seen on its elder siblings. The Android Authority report states that while the silicon die inside the chipset will be identical, the G3 SoC on Pixel 8a will use a different plastic package namely IPoP (Integrated Package on Package) instead of FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging) on the regular G3. The Pixel 8a could feature up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 8a could sport the same camera setup as its predecessor, with a likely 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX712 ultra wide-angle sensor. Moreover, the upcoming Pixel phone could also feature a 13MP Sony712 shooter to the front for all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!