Goodbye Pixel 6a! Google reportedly discontinues its popular mid-ranger ahead of I/O 2024
Google has discontinued its popular mid-range smartphone ahead of the Google I/O 2024 event slated for May 14. The Android maker is likely to launch the next version its ‘a’ series smartphone at the I/O 2024 event.
Google's Pixel 8a is right around the corner with the rumored launch date during the I/O 2024 event on May 14. However, even prior to the launch of Google's latest mid-range smartphone, the company has seemingly decided to pull the plug on an earlier iteration of its A series smartphone, the Pixel 6a.