Google's Pixel 8a is just around the corner, with a rumoured launch date during the I/O 2024 event on May 14. However, even before the launch of Google's latest mid-range smartphone, the company has apparently decided to pull the plug on an earlier iteration of its A-series smartphone, the Pixel 6a. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report from Droid Life, Google has removed the Pixel 6a listing from its official store, while the official page for the smartphone now redirects to the Pixel 7a. Google's decision to stop selling the Pixel 6a would mean that the Pixel 7a will be the only available 'A' series device from the Android maker, at least until the launch of the 8a in May.

Pixel 8a expected specifications: A recent report by the Android Authority had given a look at the specifications of the upcoming Pixel 8a. The Pixel 8a is likely to feature a 6.1 inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1400 nits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone could be powered by Google's latest Tensor G3 processor, similar to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, the G3 on Pixel 8a is likely to be slightly different from the chipset seen on its elder siblings. The Android Authority report states that while the silicon die inside the chipset will be identical, the G3 SoC on Pixel 8a will use a different plastic package namely IPoP (Integrated Package on Package) instead of FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging) on the regular G3. The Pixel 8a could feature up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 8a could sport the same camera setup as its predecessor, with a likely 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX712 ultra wide-angle sensor. Moreover, the upcoming Pixel phone could also feature a 13MP Sony712 shooter to the front for all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!