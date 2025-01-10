Google CEO Sundar Pichai has teased the new AI products that the tech giant is planning to launch in the current year. In an email to his staff (via 9to5Google), Pichai talked about the upcoming products and features rolling out in the next few months.

"We ended 2024 on a super high note with Gemini 2.0, Willow, Veo 2, and lots of innovation across Search, YouTube, Cloud, Android, Pixel, and more. The foundation to all of this is our technical and AI leadership, made possible by our full stack approach, and people were inspired by what we built," Pichai was quoted as writing to his employees.