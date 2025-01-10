Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Google in 2025: Sundar Pichai reveals AI plans for this year; ‘progress is amazing’

Google in 2025: Sundar Pichai reveals AI plans for this year; ‘progress is amazing’

Livemint

Sundar Pichai revealed upcoming AI products for Google, emphasizing the success of recent innovations and expressing optimism for continued progress in 2025.

Sundar Pichai teased Google's AI roadmap in 2025.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has teased the new AI products that the tech giant is planning to launch in the current year. In an email to his staff (via 9to5Google), Pichai talked about the upcoming products and features rolling out in the next few months.

"We ended 2024 on a super high note with Gemini 2.0, Willow, Veo 2, and lots of innovation across Search, YouTube, Cloud, Android, Pixel, and more. The foundation to all of this is our technical and AI leadership, made possible by our full stack approach, and people were inspired by what we built," Pichai was quoted as writing to his employees.

"As we start the year, I have been reviewing demos for the products and features we’re rolling out in the next few months. The progress is amazing, and I’m confident we will keep the momentum going in 2025." the Google CEO added

