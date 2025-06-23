Google introduces AI-powered Chromebook Plus 14: Features, specifications, and more

Google introduced the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14, a new addition to the Chromebook line-up that features upgraded hardware and AI-powered software tools aimed at improving productivity and user experience.

Pricing and specifications The laptop is now available for purchase in two configurations: a 12GB RAM model priced at $649, and a higher-end 16GB RAM variant with a fingerprint scanner for $749.

The Chromebook Plus 14 is equipped with MediaTek’s latest Kompanio Ultra processor, which includes what Google claims is the most powerful ARM-based Neural Processing Unit (NPU) ever integrated into a Chromebook. Capable of up to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS), the chip is built to handle a wide range of AI-driven tasks. The device also offers up to 17 hours of battery life, marking the longest battery performance in the Chromebook Plus range so far.

In terms of hardware, the new Chromebook includes a number of firsts. It is the first Chromebook Plus to feature Dolby Atmos support for audio and comes with an OLED display. A fingerprint scanner is included in the higher-spec model. These additions place the device at the higher end of the Chromebook market, positioning it as a tool for users managing multiple tasks and media-related work.

New on-device AI features have also been integrated. Smart Grouping, for instance, automatically organises browser tabs and documents into groups based on the user’s ongoing tasks. The Gallery app now includes AI image editing, which allows users to remove backgrounds or create stickers directly from their image library with a single click.

In parallel with the hardware launch, Google is rolling out several AI features across the wider Chromebook Plus portfolio. These tools are embedded directly into ChromeOS and aim to simplify everyday digital tasks. One such feature is "Select to Search with Lens", which allows users to highlight any part of their screen and get contextual information, such as similar shopping options or explanations, without navigating away from the current page.

Another addition, "Text Capture", enables users to extract editable text from images, such as receipts or handwritten notes. This information can then be used to automatically populate calendar entries or generate shopping lists in Google Docs. Meanwhile, the new "Quick Insert Key" offers the ability to generate images or insert photos and emojis directly into documents or presentations, streamlining creative workflows.

"Help Me Read" has also received an upgrade. Beyond summarising lengthy passages, it can now simplify dense or technical text, making it easier to understand. These tools are available to all Chromebook Plus users, regardless of model.

Customers purchasing a Chromebook Plus will also receive a 12-month subscription to the Google AI Pro plan. The package includes 2TB of cloud storage and access to Google’s Gemini AI in Gmail, Docs, and more. Users will also be able to launch NotebookLM, Google’s AI research and writing assistant, directly from the desktop shelf.

The Chromebook Plus 14 also includes custom wallpapers developed in partnership with NASA. These images depict Jupiter’s auroras during different phases such as day, night, sunrise and sunset, and are exclusive to this particular device.

Finally, app support has been expanded. Netflix’s Squid Game: Unleashed is being optimised for Chromebooks with keyboard and mouse controls, along with exclusive in-game content. Luminar, a popular AI-powered photo editing app, is now supported on Chromebooks and is being offered free for three months with the purchase of any Chromebook Plus model.