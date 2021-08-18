NEW DELHI: Technology giant Google may have slowed the rollout of its Pixel smartphones in India, but the company hasn’t given up on the market yet. Google on Wednesday introduced Pixel Buds A-series in India, a pair of true wireless headphones which was announced in global markets in June. The device will be priced at Rs9999, placing it among the mid-ranged true wireless offerings in the country.

Pixel Buds-A have custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers and Adaptive Sound technology, which increases or decreases the audio volume based on the user’s surroundings. The company claims that the earbuds will provide better in-ear fit because of a spatial vent that reduces in-ear pressure. It also supports Google Assistant, allowing users to perform specific activities using voice commands.

The device will also support real-time translation for over 40 languages, including Bengali, Hindi and Tamil. The feature will work with any Google Pixel smartphone or devices with Android 6.0 or above. The voice commands, “Ok, Google. Help me speak (name of the language)" will be required to start translation.

The device has a claimed battery life of five hours per charge with another 24 hours of charging using the case. Charging it for 15 hours will provide three hours of listening time, according to Google. They are also sweat and water-resistant, which makes them suitable for working out etc.

The true wireless market in India has been booming over the past two years. The market grew 68% in the second quarter of 2021, according to a report by research firm Counterpoint Research. Homegrown brands like boAt and Noise have done well in the country, with the former leading the space for four quarters in a row. Counterpoint reported that boAt had 37% market share in the second quarter, while Noise grew by 117%, entering the top five.

