Google introduces Pixel Buds A series in India at Rs9999

The true wireless market in India has been booming over the past two years. The market grew 68% in the second quarter of 2021, according to a report by research firm Counterpoint Research. Homegrown brands like boAt and Noise have done well in the country, with the former leading the space for four quarters in a row. Counterpoint reported that boAt had 37% market share in the second quarter, while Noise grew by 117%, entering the top five.