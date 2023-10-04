Google launches Pixel Watch 2. Features, specifications, price and more

South Korean-American technology entrepreneur James Park on 4 October announced the launch of Google Pixel Watch 2 at the Google's annual Made by Google launch event that began in-person meet at company headquarters in New York City.

As per details, the new model features a sturdier cover glass and an aluminum housing made entirely from 100 percent recycled materials.

Apart from this, the user can expect up to 24 hours of usage even with the always-on display. Among others, the enhanced fast-charging capability can provide 12 hours of use in just 30 minutes of charging.

Announcing the features of Pixel Watch 2, Google said that it comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and sensors for deeper health insights.

Here are its features:

Wear-ability: Google claims that Pixel Watch 2 can be worn all day (and night) wear. It is made from 100 percent recycled aluminum which makes it 10 percent lighter than Pixel Watch. The crown is also larger and more flush with a circular silhouette for easier access and navigation.

Processor: Pixel Watch 2 comes with a quad-core CPU for smoother and stronger performance. It had adopted the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, a 4nm processor that replaces the Exynos 9110. Also, it is paired with 2GB of RAM.

Battery: The tech firm claims it gives the watch 24 hours of battery life, even with always-on display, with battery capacity remaining at 306mAh.

Charging: The device gets charged to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Display: The exterior design remains largely unchanged from the previous model, with a single 41mm size option. This time, the Google Pixel Watch 2 introduces a 1.2" circular OLED display with a resolution of 384 x 384 pixels.

Colors: Pixel Watch 2 comes in 4 new watch face families. They are silver and blue, silver and white, and a black version, and gold and hazel.

Accurate health insights: Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new sensors to give deeper insights into the user's health. It works alongside an improved AI heart rate algorithm and an all-new heart rate sensor with numerous LEDs to produce a more accurate heart rate reading.

Google claims Pixel Watch 2 is 40% more accurate for vigorous activities like HIIT, spinning, and rowing. Apart from this, it also comes with Fitbit’s Body Response feature, powered by a new continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor.

This sensor helps in pointing to possible signs of stress using a machine learning algorithm that incorporates heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature. The gadget will send the user a notification when the algorithm picks up on physical indicators of positive and negative stress, including excitement, the Body Response feature.

Voice-enabled feature: the new gadget comes with a voice-enabled feature, that helps in monitoring health and fitness information. A user needs to open the the Google Assistant app and simply ask “How did I sleep last night?" to get your daily Sleep Score or weekly average or ask to start a workout.

Safety Features: The Pixel Watch 2 comes with Pixel’s proactive safety features like Medical ID, Emergency Sharing, and Safety Check, apart from fall detection and Emergency SOS features. These features can help a user get assistance even if he or she doesn't have his or her phone with him or her.

In case the user is not connected to a carrier yet and uses an LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 2, he or she can use Safety Signal that allows to use of features like Safety Check and Emergency Location Sharing.

Price: The Watch 2 costs $349 for the GPS version and $399 for the LTE version. Google Pixel Watch 2 priced in India at ₹39,990.

