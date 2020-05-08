Home > Technology > Gadgets > Google Lens can now copy, paste handwritten notes to your computer
Google Lens' new translation feature in action.

Google Lens can now copy, paste handwritten notes to your computer

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 07:08 AM IST Staff Writer

To use the feature, you simply need to point your camera at any handwritten text, highlight it on-screen, and select copy

Google has added a new feature to Google Lens that will now allow users to copy and paste handwritten notes from your phone to your computer with Lens.

How does it work?

Google Lens' will only work if your handwriting is neat enough.

The latest feature

In order to use the new feature, you need to have the latest version of Google Chrome as well as the standalone Google Lens app on Android or the Google app on iOS.

You'll also need to be logged in to the same Google account on both devices.

How to do it!

To use the feature, you simply need to point your camera at any handwritten text, highlight it on-screen, and select copy. You can then go to any document in Google Docs, hit edit, and then paste to paste the text.

