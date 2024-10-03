Google announced a number of new AI-powered updates at the company's Google for India today including the availability of its Gemini Live conversations model in Hindi and 8 other Indian languages, addition of video mode on Google Lens and enhanced fraud protection on Google Play Protect.

However, one feature that will probably impact the lives of Indian users more than anything else is the availability of real-time alerts about your route about low visibility areas created to fog and rain created flooded areas. The feature could come in handy, particularly for travellers who have grown accustomed to using Google Maps for daily commute.

Google Maps gets smarter with Gemin AI:

Google Maps is also using AI to help users explore and evaluate their place of interest using the new ‘helpful summaries’ feature. The new feature, which will be rolled out later this month will show users helpful reviews about restaurants by leveraging the power of Gemini AI. Google says these summaries help users understand what people are saying about a restaurant without reading all the reviews and in turn helping Maps users decide the restaurant for them.

Moreover, Gogle Maps now also allows users to not only search for places but also specific items and experiences like themed birthday cakes or unique picnic spots. The new feature works with Gemini AI-powered AI image recognition, analyzing billions of images shared by the Google Maps community to provide relevant and ‘photo first’ results.

