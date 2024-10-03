Google Maps can provide real-time alerts about fogs and floods on your route. Here's how it will work
At Google for India, Google unveiled AI enhancements, such as Gemini Live in Hindi, a video mode for Google Lens, and stronger fraud protection. Notably, real-time alerts for low visibility areas from fog and rain will aid travelers relying on Google Maps for navigation.
