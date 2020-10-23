Google Nest Audio review: Affordable, smart, and sounds good too

In my experience, this happened at least once or twice every day, and it’s unnerving to see that happen on a device that listens to you all the time and in theory, could record your conversations. Additionally, if you have an AndroidTV, the volume on the TV will be lowered temporarily every time the Nest Audio comes alive, which is annoying when false triggers happen. Google has a solution for this though - you can turn the mic off using a hardware button on the speaker - but unless you’re sitting at arm’s length from the speaker you’ll also need to get up and turn it back on whenever you want to talk to it.