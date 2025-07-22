Google officially confirms Pixel 10 Pro design: India launch date, specs and all you need to know

Google confirmed last week that its Pixel 10 series will be unveiled during the Made by Google event on 20 August. In peak Google fashion, almost all the details about the upcoming Pixel phones started leaking even before their debut, and to cut off the supply of these leaks, the Mountain View, California-based company has officially revealed the design of its new device.

In a 13-second clip released on the Google website, the phone is seen in a greyish colour variant with a “10” animation that transforms into the camera island, all but confirming it as the design for the upcoming Pixel lineup.

If leaks are to be believed, this could be the “Moonstone” colour variant for the Pixel 10 Pro. The new design also confirms the presence of a third camera sensor, likely a telephoto lens.

When is the Pixel 10 series launching in India?

Due to the time difference, the Pixel 10 series will debut on 21 August in India. The new phones will compete directly with the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 series and the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, which is expected to launch just a few weeks later in September.

The August timeline is a recent change for Google. Until last year, Google launched its Pixel lineup in October, but the timeline was shifted to give the flagships more time to find ground in the market before the arrival of new iPhones.

What to expect from the Pixel 10 series

Pixel 10 expected specifications

All three phones in the Pixel 10 lineup are expected to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chipset. If leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 10 could feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and 3,000 nits of peak brightness (2,000 nits in high-brightness mode).

For optics, the Pixel 10 is tipped to get a 48MP primary shooter, likely the same sensor seen on the Pixel 9a. The ultra-wide-angle lens is expected to get a major downgrade this year, dropping from 48MP to 12MP, while a new 10.8MP telephoto lens, possibly the same as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is also expected.

The phone could come with a 4,970mAh battery with support for 29W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL expected specifications

The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to feature the same 6.3-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and 3,000 nits peak brightness, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to get a 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with the same peak brightness and protection.

Both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL could feature a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens. On the front, a 42MP camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

The Pixel 10 Pro is tipped to come with a 4,870mAh battery supporting 29W wired fast charging and 15W wireless and Qi2 wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro XL could feature a 5,200mAh battery with 39W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.