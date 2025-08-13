Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold prices leaked ahead of official launch event

Google is set to unveil its Pixel 10 series at the upcoming Made by Google event on 20 August. Ahead of the official announcement, reports have surfaced revealing the expected pricing for all models in India, suggesting there may be no increase compared to last year’s Pixel 9 lineup.

Leaked prices suggest no hike over Pixel 9 According to a report by SmartPrix, the standard Google Pixel 10 could be priced at Rs. 79,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to cost Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,24,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could retail at Rs. 1,72,999, with only one configuration available.

The report also notes that Google may offer bank discounts on all models, although further details are likely to be confirmed at launch. If these figures are accurate, the Pixel 10 series will be positioned in the same price range as the 2024 Pixel 9 series.

Early subscribers to get special Pixel 10 deal In addition to pricing, Google has announced an exclusive offer for early subscribers. Customers who register for marketing emails from the Google e-store by 12:30 PM on 19 August will be eligible for a special offer on Pixel 10 purchases. The offer can be redeemed from 21 August, when pre-orders are expected to begin. Only one offer per customer is allowed, and it must be used solely on the Google Store to purchase the Pixel 10; it cannot be applied to other devices, services, or subscriptions.

Google launched its official online store in India in May, allowing consumers to purchase products directly from the company rather than through authorised retailers or third-party resellers. The store offers several advantages, including authentic products, flexible payment options, store credits, and other promotional discounts.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to be available in India immediately following the official launch on 20 August, with pre-orders starting the next day.