Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Google has launched its new Pixel 10 series at the company's Made by Google 2025 event in New York.

All four new Pixel 10 series devices come powered by the Tensor G5 chipset and run on Google's stock UI based on Android 16 with a promise of 7 years of OS updates and security patches.

The new Pixel 10 devices also carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The frame of the devices is made out of aluminium with a fingerprint-resistant coating.

Google Pixel 10 specifications: Google Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness (2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode). Unlike the Pixel 10 Pro which comes with the same size OLED display, the Pixel 10 does not support a 1-120Hz refresh range and is instead limited to 60-120Hz.

The new vanilla Pixel variant comes with a 48MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. The primary and telephoto sensors include OIS and EIS support. On the front is a 10.5MP selfie camera with autofocus.

As for the battery, the Pixel 10 carries a 4,970mAh setup with support for 30W wired fast charging and 15W Qi2 wireless charging.

The Pixel 10 comes in four colour variants: Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass and Obsidian. It has a thickness of 8.6mm and weighs 204 grams.

Google Pixel 10 Pro specifications: Pixel 10 Pro packs a 6.3-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels and peak brightness of 3,300 nits (2,200 nits in High Brightness Mode). Just like the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Pixel 10 Pro also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Pixel 10 Pro comes in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain and Obsidian colour options. It weighs 207 grams and measures 8.6mm in thickness.

On the optics front, the Pixel 10 Pro carries a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom. All three rear cameras support OIS and EIS.

On the front is a 42MP selfie shooter with autofocus and a 103-degree field of view.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL specifications: Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 pixels. The phone is offered in Moonstone, Jade and Obsidian colour options and weighs 232 grams.

It comes with a 5,200mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast charging and 25W Qi2 wireless charging. The Pixel 10 Pro XL carries the same camera setup as the Pixel 10 Pro, including the 42MP selfie camera and triple rear shooter arrangement.