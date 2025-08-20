Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold with Tensor G5 chip launched in India at ₹1,72,999: Display, camera and all you need to know

Google has launched the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold powered by the Tensor G5 chipset and OLED displays. Similar to the other Pixel devices, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold runs on Google's stock Android with the latest Android 16 out of the box and support for 7 years of OS updates and security patches.

The new foldable device will compete directly with the likes of Samsung Z Fold 7 and Vivo's X Fold 5.

Apart from the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google has launched the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL along with a new Pixel Watch and two new Pixel Buds.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold price in India: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced at ₹1,72,999 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage model. It comes in a single Moonstone colour variant.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold specifications: The Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a 6.4-inch 120Hz OLED cover display with a resolution of 1080 x 2364 pixels and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It also features an 8-inch LTPO OLED main display with a resolution of 2076 x 2152 pixels and the same 3,000 nits peak brightness. Both the main and cover displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

For optics, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a 48MP primary shooter, a 10.5MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.5MP 5x telephoto lens. On the front of both the cover and inner display is a 10MP selfie shooter with autofocus support and 87-degree field of view.