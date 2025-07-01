Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL specs leak ahead of launch: Tensor G5, 16GB RAM, bigger battery tipped

As anticipation builds for Google’s next flagship smartphone launch, new leaks have shed light on what consumers can expect from the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. While the official unveiling date remains under wraps, the latest reports suggest an August debut could be on the cards.

According to information shared byAndroid Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro series will likely bring incremental hardware improvements over the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL. The most notable upgrade appears to be the inclusion of Google’s in-house Tensor G5 chipset, which is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Storage configurations could vary, with the Pixel 10 Pro reportedly launching in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, while the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL may start at 256GB.

Both phones are likely to sport LTPO OLED displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Pixel 10 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch screen, whereas the Pro XL could house a more expansive 6.8-inch display. Durability is expected to remain a priority, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 reportedly protecting both the front and back of the devices.

Also Read | Google Pixel 10 series may feature THESE vibrant colours, suggests report

In terms of photography, Google seems to be sticking to its tried-and-tested formula. The rear camera setup is said to mirror that of the previous generation, comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto unit offering 5x optical zoom. Both the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras are rumoured to support macro photography. On the front, users may find an upgraded 42MP selfie camera.

Battery life could also see modest improvements. The Pixel 10 Pro is tipped to include a 4,870mAh battery, slightly larger than its predecessor’s 4,700mAh unit. It may also benefit from a larger vapour chamber for improved thermal management. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to come with a 5,200mAh battery, potentially making it the largest battery ever fitted to a Pixel phone.