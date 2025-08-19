Google Pixel 10 series, Watch 4, Buds 2a launch: When and where to watch the livestream

On 20 August, Google will livestream its largest hardware event, showcasing the Pixel 10 range and expected new wearables. The lineup could include four smartphones and the anticipated Pixel Watch 4, alongside updates to the Pixel Buds.

Govind Choudhary
Updated19 Aug 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Google dropped the teaser for Pixel 10 series today
Google dropped the teaser for Pixel 10 series today(Google)

Google is set to hold its largest hardware showcase of the year on Wednesday, 20 August, where it will launch the Pixel 10 smartphone range alongside expected new wearables and audio products. The event, branded Made by Google, will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel from 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST).

Pixel 10 lineup: Expected specifications

The Pixel 10 series is expected to headline the announcements, with four handsets tipped to arrive: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The standard Pixel 10 is likely to include the most notable changes from last year’s lineup, including new colours, Indigo, Frost and Limoncello and the addition of a telephoto lens, a first for a non-Pro model. It is expected to run on Google’s Tensor G5 chip, built by TSMC, paired with a nearly 5,000mAh battery.

You may be interested in

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • CheckChalk White
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage

₹79990

Check Details

Discount

12% OFF

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

₹74999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage
Amazon

₹89999

Get This

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro

  • CheckObsidian
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB/512GB Storage

₹109999

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
  • Check6.9-inch/ 4.1 inch Display Size
Amazon

₹121999

Get This

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • CheckPorcelain
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB/512 GB/1TB Storage

₹124999

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • CheckTitanium
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹144990

₹159999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

Vivo X Fold 5G

Vivo X Fold 5G

  • CheckWhite
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹144990

₹159999

Get This

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage
  • Check8.0-inch/6.4-inch Display Size

₹179999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

The Pixel 10 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, a 4,870mAh battery and the same processor, with colour variants such as Moonstone, Obsidian, Jade and Porcelain. The Pixel 10 Pro XL could be positioned as the larger option, reportedly offering a 6.8-inch display with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, up to 16GB RAM, and storage extending to 1TB. It may house a 5,200mAh battery with 39W wired charging and a triple-camera array comprising 50MP, 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto sensors.

The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold has already been teased by Google, showing slimmer bezels and a 6.4-inch cover display. Reports point to a 5,015mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging options, including Qi2 compatibility, and the same Tensor G5 processor as the rest of the lineup.

Pixel Watch 4 incoming?

Outside of smartphones, Google might be preparing to reveal the Pixel Watch 4. The smartwatch is expected to come in two case sizes, 41mm and 45mm, with both Wi-Fi and LTE versions. Leaked pricing suggests the 41mm Wi-Fi model will be $349, while the 45mm LTE version will be $449. A new cradle-based charging system is said to replace the magnetic puck, offering faster speeds, with half a charge reportedly achievable in 15 minutes. Buyers may also receive limited-time access to Fitbit Premium and YouTube Premium.

Pixel Buds 2a tipped

Google’s audio segment could also see an update with the Pixel Buds 2a, a successor to the Buds A-series launched in 2021. The new earbuds are tipped to arrive in Iris, Strawberry and Fog Light, retaining a familiar design but with refinements. Battery life and sound clarity are expected to improve, and the earbuds may be bundled with Pixel 10 devices in some regions.

The event is expected to consolidate weeks of leaks and speculation, with full details confirmed once the products are officially presented on Wednesday.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsGoogle Pixel 10 series, Watch 4, Buds 2a launch: When and where to watch the livestream
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.