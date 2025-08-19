Google Pixel 10 series, Watch 4, Buds 2a launch: When and where to watch the livestream

Google is set to hold its largest hardware showcase of the year on Wednesday, 20 August, where it will launch the Pixel 10 smartphone range alongside expected new wearables and audio products. The event, branded Made by Google, will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel from 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST).

Pixel 10 lineup: Expected specifications The Pixel 10 series is expected to headline the announcements, with four handsets tipped to arrive: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The standard Pixel 10 is likely to include the most notable changes from last year’s lineup, including new colours, Indigo, Frost and Limoncello and the addition of a telephoto lens, a first for a non-Pro model. It is expected to run on Google’s Tensor G5 chip, built by TSMC, paired with a nearly 5,000mAh battery.

The Pixel 10 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, a 4,870mAh battery and the same processor, with colour variants such as Moonstone, Obsidian, Jade and Porcelain. The Pixel 10 Pro XL could be positioned as the larger option, reportedly offering a 6.8-inch display with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, up to 16GB RAM, and storage extending to 1TB. It may house a 5,200mAh battery with 39W wired charging and a triple-camera array comprising 50MP, 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto sensors.

The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold has already been teased by Google, showing slimmer bezels and a 6.4-inch cover display. Reports point to a 5,015mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging options, including Qi2 compatibility, and the same Tensor G5 processor as the rest of the lineup.

Pixel Watch 4 incoming? Outside of smartphones, Google might be preparing to reveal the Pixel Watch 4. The smartwatch is expected to come in two case sizes, 41mm and 45mm, with both Wi-Fi and LTE versions. Leaked pricing suggests the 41mm Wi-Fi model will be $349, while the 45mm LTE version will be $449. A new cradle-based charging system is said to replace the magnetic puck, offering faster speeds, with half a charge reportedly achievable in 15 minutes. Buyers may also receive limited-time access to Fitbit Premium and YouTube Premium.

Pixel Buds 2a tipped Google’s audio segment could also see an update with the Pixel Buds 2a, a successor to the Buds A-series launched in 2021. The new earbuds are tipped to arrive in Iris, Strawberry and Fog Light, retaining a familiar design but with refinements. Battery life and sound clarity are expected to improve, and the earbuds may be bundled with Pixel 10 devices in some regions.