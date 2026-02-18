Google Pixel 10a India launch live: Expected price, specs, offers, availability and more

Google Pixel 10a is set to make its official debut in India at 9 pm IST today, with pre-orders opening immediately after the announcement via Flipkart and the Google Store.

Unlike flagship launches, Google is not hosting a dedicated launch event. Instead, the company is expected to unveil the handset through an official statement, detailing final pricing and availability for the Indian market.

Google Pixel 10a India launch live: Pre-orders and launch offers Flipkart has already listed the device, confirming that pre-orders will begin at 9 pm IST. Buyers purchasing through the Google Store can also avail a range of limited-period promotional offers. These include exchange bonuses on select Pixel devices, no-cost EMI options of up to 24 months, and Google Store credits on eligible transactions.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 10a India launch live: Software support and updates The Pixel 10a is expected to ship with Android 16 out of the box and may also support the Android 17 beta programme. Google is reportedly planning to offer seven years of operating system and security updates, aligning the device with its long-term software support policy for recent Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel 10a India launch live: Expected specifications In terms of hardware, the Pixel 10a is anticipated to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Connectivity upgrades may include support for Bluetooth 6.

The device is expected to retain the same battery capacity as its predecessor but could introduce significantly faster wired charging, reportedly up to 45W compared with the earlier 23W standard.

Advertisement

Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage options are expected to include 128GB and 256GB variants, with no indication of a 512GB model this year.

On the camera front, the Pixel 10a is tipped to feature a 48MP primary sensor alongside a 13MP ultra-wide lens, continuing Google’s emphasis on computational photography in the mid-range segment.

All eyes are now on Google’s official announcement at 9 pm IST, when confirmed pricing, offers and sale timelines for India will be made public.