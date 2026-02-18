Google Pixel 10a launched in India at ₹49,999 with 120Hz display and Tensor G4: Specifications and features

Google has launched the Google Pixel 10a in India and global markets, expanding its Pixel smartphone portfolio with a mid-range device that brings premium features such as a 120Hz display and seven years of software support. The handset will be available for pre-order later this week, with sales set to begin in March.

Google Pixel 10a: Price in India and launch offers The Google Pixel 10a is priced at ₹49,999 in India for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. As part of introductory offers, customers can avail an instant cashback of ₹3,000 on select HDFC Bank cards, along with up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options. An additional ₹3,000 exchange bonus is also being offered.

The device is included in the company’s Pixel Upgrade Programme.

Pre-orders open at 9PM IST via Flipkart and the Google India online store. The smartphone will go on sale in the country on 6 March. Buyers can choose from four colour options: Berry, Fog, Lavender and Obsidian.

Google Pixel 10a: Display and design The Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,424 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and supports peak brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits.

Google says the handset has an aluminium frame and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone measures 153.9 x 73 x 9mm and weighs approximately 183g.

Google Pixel 10a: Software and performance The device runs on Android 16 out of the box. Google has committed to providing seven years of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates, a move aimed at extending the device’s longevity.

Powering the Pixel 10a is Google’s in-house Tensor G4 processor, paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. The smartphone is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel 10a: Cameras In the camera department, the Pixel 10a sports a dual rear setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens offering a 120-degree field of view.

For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Google Pixel 10a: Battery and connectivity The Pixel 10a is backed by a 5,100mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging via a USB Type-C PPS charger, along with wireless charging capabilities.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The device supports multiple satellite navigation systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS.