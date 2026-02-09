Google Pixel 10a pre-orders in India begin 18 February via Flipkart: What to expect

Google has confirmed that its upcoming Pixel 10a smartphone will be available for pre-order in India later this month, with a newly launched Flipkart microsite signalling the device’s imminent arrival. The handset will be sold through both Flipkart and the company’s official online store.

While the listing stops short of revealing full specifications or pricing, it confirms that Indian customers will be able to place pre-orders from 18 February.

Availability confirmed through Flipkart The dedicated microsite on Flipkart verifies that the Pixel 10a will be offered through the e-commerce platform alongside Google’s own retail channel. Beyond the pre-order date, however, the page provides little additional detail about the phone’s features.

This development follows earlier announcements from Google suggesting that the device would arrive in the third week of February.

Familiar design with fresh colours Teasers and recently leaked renders indicate that the Pixel 10a will retain a design similar to its predecessor. The phone appears to feature a flat metal frame and Google’s signature pill-shaped rear camera module housing two sensors.

Buttons for power and volume are positioned along the right edge. The front is expected to include a hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera.

The microsite shows the handset in blue, while leaks suggest additional colour options such as green, red and black.

Expected specifications and price Although Google has yet to publish official hardware details, reports point to a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of around 2,000 nits.

The Pixel 10a is tipped to run on Google’s in-house Tensor G4 processor and could be backed by a 5,100mAh battery.

In terms of cameras, the device may include a 48-megapixel main sensor paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the rear, alongside a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Globally, the 128GB storage variant is rumoured to be priced at $499, which roughly converts to Rs. 44,000, though India-specific pricing has not yet been confirmed.

More details expected soon With the pre-order window fast approaching, Google is likely to share official specifications, pricing and launch offers in the coming days. The Pixel 10a will join the company’s mid-range line-up, aiming to deliver flagship-inspired features at a more accessible price point.