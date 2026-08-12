Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL launched in India: Price, specs and launch offers

Google has finally launched its Pixel 11 series in India with the Tensor G6 chipset. The Mountain View, California based company has unveiled the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL with a starting price of ₹89,999 in India.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel 11 series.

Google Pixel 11 series price in India, availability The Pixel 11 is priced at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,04,999.

Meanwhile, Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 1,34,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL, on the other hand, costs Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

The Pixel 11 series is available to order from the Google India online store, Flipkart and select offline stores.

As part of the launch offers, Google is offering Rs. 7,000 instant cashback on the Pixel 11 and Rs. 10,000 cashback on the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL with HDFC Bank credit card EMI purchases. The phones are also available with no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 9,000.

Google Pixel 11 specifications The Pixel 11 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers up to 2,000 nits HDR brightness and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The phone is powered by Google's Tensor G6 processor paired with the Titan M3 security chip. It comes with support for up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Pixel 11 series on Android 17 with a promise of 7 years of OS updated and 7 years of security patches.

For optics, the Pixel 11 features a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS and LDAF. It is paired with a 13-megapixel 120-degree ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera.

On the front, there is a 10.5-megapixel camera with a 95-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture and support for 4K 60fps video recording.

The Pixel 11 packs a 4,985mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging and 25W Qi2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging.

It also includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6 LE, NFC and an ultra-wideband chip. The phone also packs a IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 11 Pro specifications The Pixel 11 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers up to 2,400 nits HDR brightness and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Pixel 11 Pro is powered by the Tensor G6 processor with the Titan M3 security chip and comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

For cameras, the Pixel 11 Pro gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.68 aperture and OIS. It is paired with a 48-megapixel 123-degree ultrawide camera with macro support and a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto camera with OIS.

For selfies, there is a 42-megapixel front camera with a 103-degree field of view, autofocus and support for 4K 60fps video recording.

The Pixel 11 Pro packs a 4,850mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 25W Qi2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL specifications The Pixel 11 Pro XL features a larger 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers up to 2,400 nits HDR brightness and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The phone is powered by the same Tensor G6 processor with the Titan M3 security chip, along with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The camera setup is the same as the Pixel 11 Pro, with a 50-megapixel primary camera, 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and 48-megapixel 5x telephoto camera. The phone supports up to 100x Pro Res Zoom, 10-bit HDR recording, Cinematic Blur, 4K 60fps video recording and 8K video recording at up to 30fps using Video Boost.

The front camera is a 42-megapixel sensor with a 103-degree field of view, autofocus and 4K 60fps video recording.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL packs a larger 5,115mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging. It also supports 25W Qi2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL also gets an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, IP68 dust and water resistance, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 LE, NFC and dual-band GNSS.