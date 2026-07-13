Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold appears in fresh leak with design changes, new Pine finish

Google is all set to hold its Made by Google event next month, where the company will launch its latest Pixel devices. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has given us a look at the visual changes the tech giant could be planning for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

As per a new leak by Mystic Leaks on Telegram, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold has been shown in a Pine colour variant. If the leak turns out to be accurate, Google's next foldable could retain the rectangular camera island with two pill-shaped cutouts seen on its predecessor.

However, the render suggests Google has tweaked the placement of the LED flash, which now appears inside the upper pill-shaped cutout at the top-left corner of the camera module. On the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the flash sits outside the camera cutout on the right side.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could also be significantly lighter and thinner than its predecessor.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold leaked specs

Mystic Leaks had earlier claimed that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could be powered by the new Tensor G6 processor. The foldable is tipped to come with 12GB and 16GB RAM options and feature a 2076 x 2160 OLED inner display with a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel is said to offer up to 2,050 nits of HDR brightness and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits.

The outer display is tipped to be a 1080 x 2342 OLED panel with a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 2,450 nits of HDR brightness and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits.

The phone is also expected to pack a 4,658mAh battery and feature a new primary camera sensor, although details about the camera remain under wraps.

Meanwhile, the tipster claims Google could remove the thermometer sensor from the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Instead, the company is said to introduce a small RGB LED array on the camera module, similar in concept to Nothing's Glyph interface.

Pixel 11 series pricing A recent leak by Dealabs had suggested that there could be an increase in pricing for the Pixel 11 lineup. The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to start at €999 for the 256GB variant, while the Pixel 11 Pro could begin at €1,199.