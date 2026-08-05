Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold launching on 12th August: here's what to expect

Google is all set to hold its Pixel 11 series launch event in California next week, where the company will unveil four new devices aimed at taking on the latest products from Samsung and Apple.

Ahead of the event, Google has finally shared the first look at the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is set to face off against the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Apple's first foldable.

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The teaser video released by Google showcases the Pixel 11 Pro Fold unfolding to briefly reveal the inner display. Google also uses the opportunity to highlight that Gemini Intelligence will be a part of the package for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold expected specifications According to a report by Android Headlines, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could feature an 8-inch OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There could also be a 6.4-inch OLED cover display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The report notes that the display setup is expected to be similar to its predecessor, but the resolution of both displays is not yet clear.

The foldable is tipped to be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor. It is expected to be offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants, along with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of non-expandable storage. The phone is also likely to ship with Android 17 out of the box, with support for seven years of OS updates and security patches.

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For optics, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is said to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, along with a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide sensor with macro support and a 10.8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom. Both the inner and cover displays are expected to feature 10-megapixel selfie cameras.

The report further suggests that the foldable could pack a 4,806mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging.

According to Android Headlines, the foldable is expected to start at $1,899 in the US and EUR 1,999 in Europe.

Feature Expected specifications Main display 8-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Cover display 6.4-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Google Tensor G6 with Titan M3 security coprocessor RAM 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (non-expandable) Rear cameras 48MP primary + 10.5MP ultrawide (macro) + 10.8MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom, up to 30x Super Res Zoom) Selfie cameras 10MP inner + 10MP cover Battery 4,806mAh Charging 30W wired, Qi2 wireless charging Software Android 17 Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Dimensions 155.2 x 76 x 10.1mm (folded), 155.2 x 150.4 x 5mm (unfolded) Weight 239g Expected US price Starting at $1,899 Expected Europe price Starting at EUR 1,999

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in