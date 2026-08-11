Google Pixel 11 Pro hands-on image leak hours before launch, gives early look at Pixel Glow

Google's Pixel 11 series is all set to be unveiled tomorrow at the company's Made by Google event. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has shown hands-on images of the Pixel 11 Pro, giving a full look at the Google flagship and the new RGB lighting system on the back called Pixel Glow.

The image came via a handle named @PixelNewsHub on X, which showcased the Pixel 11 Pro in a black colour variant.

The alleged image shows off the Pixel 11 Pro and its box, revealing the full back design of the upcoming device. The image showcases a familiar design with a horizontal pill-shaped camera module, but the big change is the presence of Pixel Glow right inside the camera island.

Google is set to reveal the full functionality of Pixel Glow, but the system is expected to serve as an important tool for notifications.

Pixel 11 Pro: What to expect? According to a report by Android Headlines, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could feature an 8-inch OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There could also be a 6.4-inch OLED cover display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The report notes that the display setup is expected to be similar to its predecessor, but the resolution of both displays is not yet clear.

The foldable is tipped to be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor. It is expected to be offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants, along with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of non-expandable storage. The phone is also likely to ship with Android 17 out of the box, with support for seven years of OS updates and security patches.

For optics, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is said to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, along with a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide sensor with macro support and a 10.8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom. Both the inner and cover displays are expected to feature 10-megapixel selfie cameras.

The report further suggests that the foldable could pack a 4,806mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging.

According to Android Headlines, the foldable is expected to start at $1,899 in the US and EUR 1,999 in Europe.