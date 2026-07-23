Google Pixel 11 series all colous leaked ahead of launch: Check expected specifications and priceGoogle Pixel 11 series

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 11 lineup in a couple of weeks. However, ahead of the launch of Google's flagship lineup, the new devices have leaked in 36 official looking renders that show the phones in four colour options.

Notably, the Made by Google event is slated to be held on 12th August and will showcase the four Pixel devices: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Pixel 11 Pro colour variants: As per a new report by MyMobiles, the Pixel 11 will be available in four colour options: Blue (likely Light Sterling) ,Green (likely Moss), Midnight (likely Midnight Haze) and Pink (likely Fuchsia)

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are expected to arrive in the following finishes: Green (likely Pine), Light Green (likely Light Fog), Midnight (likely Midnight Haze) and Red with a coral-copper finish (likely Dune).

The report adds that while the standard Pixel 11 is expected to feature brighter colours, the Pro models are likely to retain Google's more understated design language with colour-matched frames.

You can check out some of the leaked images of the phones below.

Pixel 11 series: What to expect? In terms of design, Google is likely to go with a similar design language that we have seen with the Pixel devices in the past with a signature pill-shaped camera island, a centred punch-hole selfie camera and flat aluminium frames with rounded corners.

The renders also suggest that every model in the lineup, including the standard Pixel 11, will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising wide, ultra-wide and periscope telephoto cameras.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Pixel 11 series is likely to be powered by the Google's latest Tensor G6 chipset, which is expected to be the company's first 2nm processor built by TSMC.

Meanwhile, Google could finally be dropping the 128GB storage variant for the Pixel 11 and 256GB the base variant across the lineup. The phone could also feature a new PowerVR GPU, Titan M3 security chip and a MediaTek M90 modem.

The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to feature a new 50MP primary camera, while the Pro models are expected to receive upgraded main and telephoto sensors.

Pixel 11 series expected price:

A recent leak by Dealabs had suggested that Google could be planning to hike the prices of Pixel 11 lineup owing to ongoing memory chip shortage.

The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to start at €999 for the 256GB variant, while the Pixel 11 Pro could begin at €1,199. As for the, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the two phones are are also expected to see price hikes, and could begin starting at €1,999.