Google Pixel 11 series complete specs and price leaked ahead of launch

Google's Pixel 11 series launch is just days away, with the Android maker set to unveil its latest devices at the Made by Google event on 12th August. However, ahead of the official launch of the new Pixel devices, a report by Android Headlines has revealed the complete specifications and prices of Google's flagship phones.

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Google Pixel 11 specifications The Pixel 11 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 2424 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 60Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is said to offer a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and come protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

For performance, the Pixel 11 is said to be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor. It could come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, along with 256GB and 512GB of non-expandable storage.

On the camera front, the Pixel 11 is said to feature a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with support for up to 30x Super Res Zoom. On the front, it could house a 10.5MP selfie camera.

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The phone is tipped to pack a 4,985mAh battery with support for 30W USB-C PPS wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro specifications The Pixel 11 Pro is also said to feature a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display but with a higher 2856 x 1280 pixel resolution and a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone is also said to come with a higher peak brightness of 3,600 nits, along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It is said to be powered by the Tensor G6 processor paired with the Titan M3 security chip. The Pixel 11 Pro could come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of non-expandable storage.

On the camera front, the Pixel 11 Pro is tipped to sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with macro support, and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x Pro Zoom. It could feature a 42MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

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The Pixel 11 Pro could pack a 4,850mAh battery with 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL specifications The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to feature a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Just like the Pixel 11 Pro, the 11 Pro XL is also expected to feature 3,600 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The phone is likely to be powered by the same Tensor G6 chip paired with the Titan M3 security chip. It could come in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants, along with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of non-expandable storage.

For optics, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is said to feature a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with macro support, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone is expected to feature a 42MP front camera.

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The Pixel 11 Pro XL is tipped to pack a 5,115mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold specifications (expected) The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to feature an 8-inch inner OLED display and a 6.4-inch OLED cover display, both with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Google foldable is tipped to be powered by the same Tensor G6 processor along with the Titan M3 security chip. It could be available with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of non-expandable storage.

For optics, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 48MP primary camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Res Zoom. The foldable is also said to feature 10MP selfie cameras on both the inner and outer displays.

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The device is expected to feature a 4,806mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging.

Specification Pixel 11 Pixel 11 Pro Pixel 11 Pro XL Pixel 11 Pro Fold Display 6.3-inch Actua OLED, 2424 × 1080 pixels, 60-120Hz, 3,000 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED, 2856 × 1280 pixels, 1-120Hz, 3,600 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED, 2992 × 1344 pixels, 1-120Hz, 3,600 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 8-inch inner OLED + 6.4-inch cover OLED, both with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Google Tensor G6 + Titan M3 Google Tensor G6 + Titan M3 Google Tensor G6 + Titan M3 Google Tensor G6 + Titan M3 RAM 12GB / 16GB 12GB / 16GB 12GB / 16GB 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear cameras 48MP main + 13MP ultra-wide 50MP main + 48MP ultra-wide + 48MP 5x periscope telephoto 50MP main + 48MP ultra-wide + 48MP 5x periscope telephoto 48MP main + 10.5MP ultra-wide + 10.8MP 5x telephoto Front camera 10.5MP 42MP 42MP Dual 10MP selfie cameras (inner and cover display) Battery 4,985mAh 4,850mAh 5,115mAh 4,806mAh Charging 30W wired, Qi2 wireless 30W wired, Qi2 wireless 45W wired, Qi2 wireless 30W wired, Qi2 wireless Software Android 17 Android 17 Android 17 Android 17 Biometrics In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock Water resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 Not specified Colours Fuchsia, Light Sterling, Moss, Midnight Haze Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, Pine Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, Pine Midnight Haze, Pine

Google Pixel 11 series price (expected)

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 11 series could see a price increase across the lineup. The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to start at €999 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB model could cost €1,129.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro is expected to be priced at €1,199 for the 256GB version, €1,329 for the 512GB variant, and €1,589 for the top-end 1TB model.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL could begin at €1,399 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB and 1TB variants expected to cost €1,529 and €1,789, respectively.

As for the Google foldable, it's prices could begin at €1,999 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB and 1TB models could be priced at €2,129 and €2,389, respectively.

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in