Google Pixel 11 series India pre-order details revealed ahead of launch: here's what to expect

Google has revealed the pre-order details for its upcoming Pixel 11 series ahead of the flagship phones' launch during the Made by Google event. The tech giant has already confirmed that the Pixel 11 lineup will launch globally on 12th August, while its India debut is scheduled for 13th August.

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Pixel 11 series pre-order details: The Pixel 11 lineup will be available for pre-orders starting 12th August. Meanwhile, the company has also revealed that users who sign up on the Google India Store before 8th August at 12:29 PM will receive a promo code offering discounts on either the Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds when purchased alongside a Pixel 11 series device.

Pixel 11 series specs leaked: A recent report by Android Headlines revealed many of the key specifications of the Pixel 11 lineup. The Pixel 11 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 2424 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 60Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is said to offer a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and come protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

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For performance, the Pixel 11 is said to be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor. It could come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, along with 256GB and 512GB of non-expandable storage.

On the camera front, the Pixel 11 is said to feature a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with support for up to 30x Super Res Zoom. On the front, it could house a 10.5MP selfie camera.

The phone is tipped to pack a 4,985mAh battery with support for 30W USB-C PPS wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging.

The Pixel 11 Pro is also said to feature a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display but with a higher 2856 x 1280 pixel resolution and a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone is also said to come with a higher peak brightness of 3,600 nits, along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

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The Pixel 11 Pro is also said to be powered by the Tensor G6 SoC paired with the Titan M3 security chip. It could come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of non-expandable storage.

On the camera front, the Pixel 11 Pro is tipped to sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with macro support, and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x Pro Zoom. It could feature a 42MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Pixel 11 Pro could pack a 4,850mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging.

As for the Pixel 11 Pro XL, it is expected to feature a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Just like the Pixel 11 Pro, the 11 Pro XL is also expected to feature a peak brightness of 3,600 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in