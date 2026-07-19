Google Pixel 11a key specs leaked ahead of Made by Google event: Tensor G6, 120Hz display and 8GB RAM tipped

Google is all set to introduce its Pixel 11 lineup at the company's Made by Google event next month. However, ahead of the event, we have a new leak that has given us a hint at what to expect from the Pixel 11a, which will most likely debut next year.

As per tipster Mystic Leaks on Telegram, references to the Pixel 11a have begun appearing inside Google's apps, and the tipster now claims to have details about what the phone could offer.

According to the leak, the Pixel 11a carries the codename "Formosan" and is expected to come in three regional variants: GQ05X (Global), GP1BL (Japan) and G4XQ2 (North America).

The phone is tipped to be available in Obsidian (Black), Olive (Green), Frost (Purple) and Fog (Silver) colour options.

Google Pixel 11a: Expected specifications The Pixel 11a is said to be powered by Google's upcoming Tensor G6 chipset, codenamed Malibu, paired with the Titan M3 security chip. The processor is tipped to feature a PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 GPU, while also packing the MediaTek M90 modem for connectivity.

The upcoming mid-range Pixel phone is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels. The panel could come with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz, along with up to 2,250 nits of HDR brightness and 3,350 nits of peak brightness.

The leak also suggests that the Pixel 11a will house a battery with a minimum rated capacity of 4,870mAh. While details about the rear camera setup remain under wraps, the phone is said to feature a new front-facing camera, internally codenamed "Dokkaebi".

Meanwhile, the tipster also claims that Google has improved Face Unlock on the Pixel 11 series. The upgraded system is said to be faster, more secure and more accurate in low-light conditions than previous generations.

Interestingly, the tipster says that Google's Pixel 12a, which is still more than a year away from launch, has also received an internal codename: "Marmoset".