Google Pixel 7 series is officially here. The series offers two phones- Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro , and comes with a starting price of ₹59,999 in India. The duo are already up for pre bookings in the country via Flipkart. Just days ahead of the Pixel 7 series launch, Google announced on Twitter that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are its “fastest-selling" to date. Amidst this, data from International Data Corporation (IDC) says that Pixel 3 is the company’s most sold Pixel phones ever. Terming Google as the ‘Tiny Global Player’, the report says that about 7-8 million units of Pixel 3 have been sold worldwide. None of the Pixel models have ever crossed the 10 million mark in terms of sales, it adds.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Pixel 3 was also the company’s last flagship to be sold in India. Google skipped Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 premium phones in the country. But instead, it introduced the affordable Pixel 4a and Pixel 6a. In those terms, Pixel 7 is the major flagship series that makes a comeback in India after a gap of three years.

The IDC report was shared by Bloomberg’s Vlad Savov on Twitter who says that the smaller Pixel phones sold more than those with large screens. To recall, the first four-generations of Pixel phones had a standard model and a ‘XL’ variant with bigger screens. Pixel 5 was the only exception to be offered in a single display size. While the Pixel 6 series phones come with large displays.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Google Tensor G2 processor. It houses a dual back camera setup and packs a 4270mAh battery. The smartphone carries a price tag of ₹59,999 and is offered in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass colour options. Google has announced a limited time launch offer including a ₹6,000 cashback on the Pixel 7.