Google Pixel 3 is ‘best-selling’ Pixel phone ever: Report

Google Pixel 7 series is officially here. The series offers two phones- Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and comes with a starting price of ₹59,999 in India. The duo are already up for pre bookings in the country via Flipkart. Just days ahead of the Pixel 7 series launch, Google announced on Twitter that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are its “fastest-selling" to date. Amidst this, data from International Data Corporation (IDC) says that Pixel 3 is the company’s most sold Pixel phones ever. Terming Google as the ‘Tiny Global Player’, the report says that about 7-8 million units of Pixel 3 have been sold worldwide. None of the Pixel models have ever crossed the 10 million mark in terms of sales, it adds.

