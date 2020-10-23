Google Pixel 4a review: That ‘good phone’ feeling

There’s one kind of buyer who may buy the Pixel 4a no questions asked though. It’s a small market, but people who want compact phones do exist. The Pixel 4a and iPhone SE are the only two options for those buyers, at least until the iPhone 12 Mini appears. And even then, if you can afford it. For those who want small but fast phones, the iPhone SE (2020) is the phone to buy, while those who care more about the camera should choose the Pixel. The Pixel also has a more vibrant display than the iPhone and that large screen feeling of nearly bezel-less phones.