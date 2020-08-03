Google Pixel 4a with 12 MP camera launched for $349: Check specs here

After several speculations and leaks, Google on Monday unveiled the budget-friendly Pixel 4a smartphone, the successor to Pixel 4, which never arrived in India.

Google today launched three versions of its new smartphone. While the non-5G version is coming to India, the other two 5G Pixel smartphones won't be launched here.

On Monday, Google also announced it is planning to release at least two additional phones in the fall: a 5G version of the Pixel 4a as well as a new high-end model, the Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a 5G edition will cost $150 more than the basic model, while Google did not disclose a price for the Pixel 5, though the Pixel 4 started at $799.

Google Pixel 4a price, availability in India:

The smartphone will go on sale in the US, UK and select other countries first. However, in India, it will be coming in October this year, according a Mint report. The smartphone costs $349 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB lone variant.

Moreover, the phone comes in a single colour option: Jet Black and goes up for pre-order immediately and the first sale will commence from 20 August when when the phone will be available to buy through Best Buy Co. and Amazon.com Inc.

Pixel 4a specifications:

Google Pixel 4a comes in only one screen size, 5.8 inches, with the OLED display surrounded by narrow bezels and punctuated by a hole-punch selfie camera in the top-left corner.

Key to the Pixel 4a’s appeal will be the price of $349 combined with the same high-quality camera of last year’s Pixel 4. That’s $50 lower than the 3a’s starting price while maintaining a competent spec sheet that includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but lacks wireless charging.

Moreover, the Pixel 4a comes with a 12MP primary camera with several features such as HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities and more.

On the front, the phone carries an 8MP camera.

Moreover, the phone houses a 3,140mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

Pixel shipments increased by 52% in 2019 to 7.2 million units, according to market research from IDC. That’s a far cry from the likes of Samsung and Huawei Technologies Co., the two leading Android device vendors who each shipped more than 50 million smartphones in the virus-afflicted second quarter of this year. Google’s hope is that the more affordable Pixel 4a will expand its potential audience and boost sales, though the company is also in negotiations with Samsung to more prominently promote Google services on Galaxy devices, Bloomberg News has reported.

