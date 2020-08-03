Google Pixel 4a with 12 MP camera launched for $349: Check specs here

Pixel shipments increased by 52% in 2019 to 7.2 million units, according to market research from IDC. That’s a far cry from the likes of Samsung and Huawei Technologies Co., the two leading Android device vendors who each shipped more than 50 million smartphones in the virus-afflicted second quarter of this year. Google’s hope is that the more affordable Pixel 4a will expand its potential audience and boost sales, though the company is also in negotiations with Samsung to more prominently promote Google services on Galaxy devices, Bloomberg News has reported.