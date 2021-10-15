Google and Apple may be at loggerheads for their respective operating systems Android and iOS. However, Apple does have a unique advantage when it comes to the longevity of a device. The company offers relatively long periods of software support compared to Android OEMs. Google plans to change this with the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

A recent leak suggested that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a total of four OS upgrades and five years of security patches. The leak has been sourced from the Twitter handle of ‘SnoopyTech’. This also confirms an earlier leak that claimed that Google will provide security patches for Pixel 6 series for a total five years.

If the reports turn out to be true, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be supported till at least 2026, rivalling the longevity of iPhones. This assurance will help buyers that plan to keep their devices for the long term.

The availability of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro is also expected to be limited to a few countries. We will get more clarity about the availability of the device during the launch date on 19 October.

The Pixel Fall launch event can be streamed online via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 phones will be the first to feature the company's in-house Tensor chip. Google will be introducing new camera sensors as big as 50MP units. The device will come with Android 12 out of the box and Google will talk more about the features and performance during the launch event.

