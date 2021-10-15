Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Android software support timeline leaked ahead of launch

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Android software support timeline leaked ahead of launch

Premium
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch on 19 October 
1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • If the reports turn out to be true, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be supported till at least 2026

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google and Apple may be at loggerheads for their respective operating systems Android and iOS. However, Apple does have a unique advantage when it comes to the longevity of a device. The company offers relatively long periods of software support compared to Android OEMs. Google plans to change this with the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google and Apple may be at loggerheads for their respective operating systems Android and iOS. However, Apple does have a unique advantage when it comes to the longevity of a device. The company offers relatively long periods of software support compared to Android OEMs. Google plans to change this with the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

A recent leak suggested that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a total of four OS upgrades and five years of security patches. The leak has been sourced from the Twitter handle of ‘SnoopyTech’. This also confirms an earlier leak that claimed that Google will provide security patches for Pixel 6 series for a total five years. 

A recent leak suggested that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a total of four OS upgrades and five years of security patches. The leak has been sourced from the Twitter handle of ‘SnoopyTech’. This also confirms an earlier leak that claimed that Google will provide security patches for Pixel 6 series for a total five years. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

If the reports turn out to be true, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be supported till at least 2026, rivalling the longevity of iPhones. This assurance will help buyers that plan to keep their devices for the long term.   

The availability of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro is also expected to be limited to a few countries. We will get more clarity about the availability of the device during the launch date on 19 October. 

The Pixel Fall launch event can be streamed online via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. 

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 phones will be the first to feature the company's in-house Tensor chip. Google will be introducing new camera sensors as big as 50MP units. The device will come with Android 12 out of the box and Google will talk more about the features and performance during the launch event.  

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Amazon India reveals deals on smartphone, accessories, ...

Premium

WhatsApp Dussehra stickers: Here's how Android users ca ...

Premium

WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encrypted chat backups gl ...

Premium

E-tailers clock $4.6 billion in the first week of festi ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!