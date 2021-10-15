Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google and Apple may be at loggerheads for their respective operating systems Android and iOS. However, Apple does have a unique advantage when it comes to the longevity of a device. The company offers relatively long periods of software support compared to Android OEMs. Google plans to change this with the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google and Apple may be at loggerheads for their respective operating systems Android and iOS. However, Apple does have a unique advantage when it comes to the longevity of a device. The company offers relatively long periods of software support compared to Android OEMs. Google plans to change this with the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

A recent leak suggested that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a total of four OS upgrades and five years of security patches. The leak has been sourced from the Twitter handle of ‘SnoopyTech’. This also confirms an earlier leak that claimed that Google will provide security patches for Pixel 6 series for a total five years. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A recent leak suggested that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a total of four OS upgrades and five years of security patches. The leak has been sourced from the Twitter handle of ‘SnoopyTech’. This also confirms an earlier leak that claimed that Google will provide security patches for Pixel 6 series for a total five years. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

If the reports turn out to be true, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be supported till at least 2026, rivalling the longevity of iPhones. This assurance will help buyers that plan to keep their devices for the long term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The availability of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro is also expected to be limited to a few countries. We will get more clarity about the availability of the device during the launch date on 19 October.

The Pixel Fall launch event can be streamed online via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}