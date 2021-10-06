Google has finally announced the launch date of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The company has revealed that the launch event will be conducted on 19 October. The event will take place at 10 AM PT. In India, users will be able to view the live launch at 10:30 PM.

Google has already revealed a lot of information about the upcoming Pixel devices. The biggest difference will be the new chipset powering the devices. The new Google Pixel 6 devices will be powered by Tensor chipset.

Google made the announcement for the event via the company's official Twitter account. The Google Pixel Fall Launch will be only dedicated to the two devices. In a tweet, the company stated, “On October 19, we’re officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones. Powered by Tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chip, they’re fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you. #Pixel6Launch."

Google is going the Apple way with its latest smartphones. In the past, the company has completely relied on Qualcomm for its Snapdragon chipsets but with the introduction of the Tensor chipset, Google is planning to be more independent in the production process. The company will also have the chance to enhance the optimization between the operating system and hardware.

Google is also expected to announce another device that may belong to the foldable phone segment. However, there's not a lot of information about the device. The tech giant will also be announcing the Android 12 for Pixel devices at the event.

