Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro prices leaked ahead of October launch. Details here

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro prices leaked ahead of October launch. Details here

The Pixel 6 series renders have been revealed by the company ahead of the launch
1 min read . 03:58 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Considering that Google is going all-out with the new Pixel devices, the company could increase the pricing substantially, when compared to previous year's flagship device

Google hasn't been very discreet with its next-generation Google Pixel flagships. The company had completely revealed the design of the new smartphone last month and it has also announced that the phone will be powered by new Tensor chipsets. 

Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google  Pixel 6 prices are the only remaining mysteries. However, the pricing of the devices has been leaked ahead of the official launch in October. Considering that Google is going all-out with the new Pixel devices, the company should increase the pricing substantially, when compared to previous year's flagship device. However, a new report suggests otherwise. 

According to a report by 9to5 Google, the European prices of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro have been leaked. 

A Google Pixel 6 variant has been priced at €649 (roughly 56,200), while one model of the Pixel 6 Pro has been priced at €899 (roughly 77,800). Considering last year's prices in Europe, the Pixel 6 might start at €649. Last year, the device was priced at €629 (roughly 54,400). 

The Google Pixel launch event is yet to be finalised, so readers should take the information with a grain of salt. The launch event is expected to take place on 19 October whereas the devices might start selling in different markets from 28 October. 

