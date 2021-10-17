Google Pixel 6 Pro advertisement leaks ahead of 19 October launch. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might be the most leaked device in the history of smartphones. Even one day ahead of the official launch event, the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 information keeps pouring in. The leaks have been so extensive that not only do we have a good idea about how the phone looks but also the internals of the device. Now, an advertisement for the Google 6 Pro has popped up.

The new advertisement shows some of the Google 6 Pro features in action. However, there's nothing new that can be derived from the ads. There are two separate ads for the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. However, the functions highlighted in the short video are similar.

The adverts highlight the usage of the Google Tensor chipset, a first for any smartphone. The chipset will be built by the tech giant. It will not only provide Google Pixel devices better optimisation but also longer period of software support. Some reports suggest that the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 might get up to 4 years of OS updates all the way to Android 16 and five years of security patches.

