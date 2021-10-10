Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch is just a few weeks from now. However, it seems to be difficult to keep the device under the wraps after some massive leaks. Now, some new details of the Pixel 6 have popped up. The Pixel 6 will get a new Magic Eraser feature. Additionally, the leak has also claimed that Pixel owners will get five years of Android security updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google Pixel marketing material was spotted by The Verge and this material revealed that the company will promise five years of security updates to users. Most companies offer up to 3 years of support.

Apart from the support, the report has revealed that the Pixel 6 will get a new feature called Magic Eraser that will be linked to Google Photos.

Apart from the support, the report has revealed that the Pixel 6 will get a new feature called Magic Eraser that will be linked to Google Photos. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The description of the feature read, "Magic Eraser makes distractions disappear with a few taps. Remove strangers and unwanted objects in Google Photos, so the people and places that you capture remain the true stars."

