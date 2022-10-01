Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking date in India now out

Previously, Google released a teaser video of the phone that reads ‘Sleek, smooth, and sophisticated’. The video shows the chiseled redesign of the phone’s rear camera module. It appears to be made out of metal, instead of the metal and glass as used on Pixel 6 Pro. The teaser video also reveals the colour options of Pixel 7 Pro – Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. Google store landing page has showcased images of the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The web page reveals that the Obsidian and Snow colour options are common for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Moreover, the third colour option for the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro is Hazel with a gold camera strip, whereas the Pixel 7’s third colour variant is Lemongrass with a bronze bar.