Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking date in India now out

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to run on the company’s own Tensor next-generation processor- Tensor G2.
The new chipset is believed to bring new personalized features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition.
Google is set to launch Pixel 7 series smartphones on October 6. The series will consist of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google has already confirmed that the series smartphones will be available in India. Now, the company has revealed that both the handsets can be pre-booked in the country on October 6. “Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Get ready to pre-book. 6th October at 9:30pm," says Google. The series will be available for pre-order on e-commerce site Flipkart.
The upcoming smartphones are expected to run on the company’s own Tensor next-generation processor- Tensor G2. The new chipset is believed to bring new personalized features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition. The devices will be equipped with Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box.
Google Pixel 7 series is tipped to carry the same price tag as last year’s Pixel 6 series. According to Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, Google Pixel 7 could be priced at $599 (approx. ₹48,000), while the Pixel 7 Pro may carry a price tag of $899 (approx. ₹73,000). This is the same price tag as last year’s Pixel 6 series.
Previously, Google released a teaser video of the phone that reads ‘Sleek, smooth, and sophisticated’. The video shows the chiseled redesign of the phone’s rear camera module. It appears to be made out of metal, instead of the metal and glass as used on Pixel 6 Pro. The teaser video also reveals the colour options of Pixel 7 Pro – Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. Google store landing page has showcased images of the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The web page reveals that the Obsidian and Snow colour options are common for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Moreover, the third colour option for the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro is Hazel with a gold camera strip, whereas the Pixel 7’s third colour variant is Lemongrass with a bronze bar.
